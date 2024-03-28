House of Gods Glasgow opening date confirmed with rooftop bar and cocktail lounge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the lobby of House of Gods Glasgow there's an oversized disco ball waiting to be placed above the entrance to the city centre's new luxury boutique hotel. The bar is in place on the ground floor, sure to be one of the most stylish and extravagantly upholstered lounges in the city when it opens - look for the hand-painted 24 karat-gold embellished de Gournay wallpaper and marble antique fireplace.

Work continues on the finishing touches for the spa in the basement and the rooms across five floors. Three years of renovations stripped back a century of alterations to the Glassford Street building that had previously been a warehouse, a nightclub, offices, a Peckham's deli and a restaurant. After overcoming the final logistical obstacles, the building is now in final preparations for opening and scaffolding is being removed to reveal a rejuvenated city landmark.

From 12 April, House of Gods will be a 31-room hotel with opulent suites and rooms influenced by the excess of the Palace of Versailles and Orient Express, ranging from the compact to the expansive.

The Sacred Garden glass-fronted bar on the rooftop will have an expansive drinks selection with its own food menu and views across the Merchant City. Seating was being arranged by staff this morning ahead of the hotel's debut.

House of Gods Glasgow will have six more rooms than its namesake in Edinburgh, introducing a new room category which comes complete with four poster bed and golden bathtub, as well as two spectacular Presidential Suites located on the hotel’s top floor. Guests who booked for the launch of the hotel have had their stays confirmed from 12 April onwards.

Having finally made it to the point where they can organise the glittering launch of the hotel, House of Gods will make further announcements on Monday about how they will mark their arrival in the city.