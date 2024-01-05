House of Gods to open in Glasgow city centre in March

The much-anticipated House of Gods Glasgow has given a first glimpse of what guests can expect.

Following an extensive three-year renovation, a landmark Glasgow city centre building has been completely transformed into one of Scotland’s most anticipated new luxury openings. House of Gods will now open in March 2024.

Occupying the corner of Glassford and Wilson Streets, guests can look forward to experiencing the brand’s signature extravagance. Offering six more rooms than its Edinburgh counterpart, those checking in to the Merchant City location can enjoy a new room category which comes complete with four poster bed and golden bathtub, as well as two spectacular Presidential Suites located on the hotel’s top floor.

It’s here that guests will be able to ‘party like they’re famous’, thanks to showstopping amenities including private cinemas, expansive en suite bathrooms kitted out with spectacular twin baths and sprawling his and hers shower room, as well as the option to enjoy the whole floor if desired.

Much like its Edinburgh counterpart, exquisite interiors are at the heart of the House of Gods experience. From hand-painted 24 karat-gold embellished de Gournay wallpaper in the lobby bar, to the marble fountain crowning the rooftop bar, the attention to detail within the hotel is clear. Each guestroom benefits from luxe interiors which include custom cashmere blankets, bespoke cabinetry, and marble-clad bathrooms. Kitted out with curated minibars and boasting signature touches, the spaces have been designed to impress.

Guests will be able to choose from a menu of experiences which range from £59 Prosecco overnights to the ultimate £139 ‘Locked in Like I’m Famous’, where they will be able to enjoy House of Gods infamous in-room Prosecco service, chocolates, balloons and rose petals on arrival, along with a £40 bar tab, exclusive pizza deliveries, midnight feasts, and of course, breakfast the next day complete with Mimosas.

Heading to the top floor, guests will find the new rooftop ‘Garden of Eden’ inspired restaurant and bar. With lavish interiors designed to impress, the space will serve an all-day menu filled with delicious light bites and unmissable sharing plates, along with expertly mixed cocktails. With views which stretch across the city skyline, the space will transform into a buzzy destination each evening.

Downstairs, those looking to enjoy the brand’s signature cocktail lounge experience will be well catered-for. Serving a casual dining menu throughout the day, each evening the space will shift into Glasgow’s most glamorous cocktail party.

Speaking about the opening, CEO Mike Baxter has said; "we couldn’t be more excited about opening our Glasgow location. It’s a place where everyone knows how to have a great time – and we’re here to treat each and every guest like the rockstar they are."

Creating the ultimate escape here has been our main priority. In addition to offering services like early check-in and late check-out as standard, we have worked alongside incredible artists and craftspeople to create a destination which celebrates true extravagance. From working alongside Siobhan Mackenzie who has designed our team’s uniforms to creating a custom toile de jouy wallpaper designed by Gregory Lewis, who has previously worked with a multitude of key fashion brands including Chanel, Fendi, and Christian Louboutin to name just a few, I can’t wait to welcome our first guests in just a few weeks.’