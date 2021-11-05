McDonald’s customers in Glasgow and throughout the rest of the United Kingdom can get their hands on McDelivery codes - here’s how.

The fast-food franchise tweeted from its official UK Twitter account telling customers how to be in with a chance of winning McDelivery codes.

“So the boss has that #FridayFeeling (she even used that hashtag in her email... wow.) which means we’ve got McDelivery codes to dish out, anyone want one? Tell us why you deserve one and use #FancyaMcDonalds to be in with a chance of McNuggets on us,” tweeted McDonalds.

One father and milkman from Scotland, called Ryan Dempsey, replied to McDonald’s tweet saying: “I’m a milkman and I sadly broke my elbow last night on my delivery run. Some McNuggets would definitely ease the pain! #FridayFeeling.

One Hibernian FC fan tweeted saying he didn’t get a job he went for on Monday, failed his driving test on Wednesday and is sick today.

McDonald’s took pity on the man and sent him a direct message with codes that he can use to get himself some free McNuggets.