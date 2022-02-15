Humble Cafe opens in Govanhill - and it’s dog-friendly

A new cafe in Govanhill has welcomed in customers for the first time.

The new dog-friendly Humble Cafe, on Cathcart Road, opened its doors on Monday.

Customers can buy in-store or order through the deliveroo app, to get its fresh food and drink delivered straight to your door.

What does it sell?

It offers a range of hot drinks, from basic teas and coffees to malasa chai and espressos.

The cafe also sells a range of breakfast options, including a full breakfeast with square sausage, bacon and more, bigger eats like fish and chips and mac and cheese, toasties, soups and loaded fries.

The highlight, though, is the burger menu. Seven ultimate burgers are available, each coming with fries and salad.

All of the meat is halal.

You can see the full menu HERE.