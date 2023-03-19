I forgot to book a restaurant for Mother’s Day lunch in Glasgow

Despite existential angst across the hospitality and a myriad of challenges ahead, Glasgow retains an appetite for lunch in favourite local restaurants.

Today will be a blockbuster day for table bookings across the city.

Which is great if you have your Mother’s Day reservation sorted. It’s not so great if you are making it up as you go along.

I forgot to book a restaurant for Mother’s Day lunch.

It looks like I am not the only one. The Ivy on Buchanan Street, El Santo on Miller Street, Ralph and Finns, Bothwell House, Mharsanta and Bibimbap are currently seeing a surge in last minute bookings.

The sites I could have used to book a table in Glasgow include:

If I had prepared in advance I could have booked a local restaurant deal with itison.com or with 5pm.co.uk.

How to find a last minute table for lunch

It may sound antiquated but even if a retaurant’s website is showing no availability there still may be tables available. Glasgow is notorious for no-shows on the day and popular places often keep back some tables for walk-ins. Phone a nearby restaurant or bar to see if they can find you a spot.

Places I’ve found flexible when it comes to fitting in people as they arrive include The Amsterdam, Kelvingrove Cafe, The Duke’s Umbrella, Stravaigan and Platform at the Arches.

Sugo and Paesano operate on a first come, first served basis if you don’t mind queuing.

Hotels can be a good option for a last minute table - try Radisson Red, Dakota or Shebrooke Castle.

You can often have food in the bar area at Gaga in Partick if the dining room is full. Bier Halle make a great pizza. Redmond’s on Duke Street will find you a corner and serve you bao buns and gyoza.

If you are in the city centre then there are stalwarts that know how to pack them in at weekends like Topolabamba, Bread Meats Bread and Pizza Punks.

If you must go for a chain restaurant, I rate Five Guys and Wagamama.

The last places for Mother’s Day lunch with limited availability in Glasgow right now include:

Ramen Dayo on Ashton Lane

La Lanterna on Hope Street

West Side Tavern in Partick

Little Italy on Byres Road

Ting Thai Caravan on West Nile Street

Mother India at The Landdowne

As the clock ticks down on my search, here are some of the Mother’s Day experiences we are currently missing out on due to my casual attitude to preparations for this special day.

