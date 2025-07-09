The Hielan Jessie is a Glasgow East End institution that has got to be one of the friendliest pubs in the city.

Located just up the road from the world famous Barrowland Ballroom, its clientele consists of a mixture of regulars who live nearby in the Calton and Dennistoun as well as football supporters and music fans.

It’s one of the first pubs you pass on your way back from Celtic Park meaning that it’s always busy on a matchday with the place also attracting concertgoers heading to gigs at the Barrowlands. During the week it’s just a friendly neighbourhood local, one that can trace it’s history back generations.

The distinctive bar used to be called the Old Barrack Vaults - it sat opposite the barracks of the 17th Highland Regiment. Today the pub is named after Jessie Brown, wife of Sergeant Brown, an officer of that regiment: “They were fighting in India during the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 when they became trapped in their fort and Jessie saw her husband killed by the rebels. Above the noise of battle she heard bagpipes which signalled to her that another Scottish regiment was nearby and she urged the troops to fight on. The 78th Regiment appeared and the survivors in the fort were saved. Jessie was toasted by the officers and men alike and was remembered as a true heroine of the Victorian period.”

The pub sits on the ground floor of a B-listed building - the oldest standing tenement in Glasgow, thought to date back to around 1771. The Hielan Jessie is very much a traditonal Glasgow pub with no television or loud music. They say: “We offer the best of beers and a great range of malts, and are close to the Barrowland Ballroom, the Barras Market and city centre. The pub is very popular with locals as well as weekend visitors to the Barras and Glasgow Green which helps to create a vibrant atmosphere.”

We headed into the pub early on a Wednesday afternoon to sample their Tennent’s lager which is brewed a short walk away at Wellpark Brewery. One of the other aspects of the old fashioned Glasgow boozer that I love is it’s calm, friendly and welcoming atmostpher. You can sit down in this wee pub, get chatting to a couple of locals and have a lost afternoon without any external distractions. By all accounts, it also has one of the best karaoke nights in the city so if you are a good chanter, you better get yourself in here.

Here is a look inside this classic Glasgow pub on the Gallowgate.

1 . Hielan Jessie A snapshot inside the Hielan Jessie - a Glasgow East End institution that sits in a building on the Gallowgate built in 1771. | Bow Hospitality

2 . Hielan Jessie There are plenty of great pints on offer at the Hielan Jessie with a Tennent's only setting you back £4. Plenty of great Scottish whiskies are also on offer. | GlasgowWorld

3 . Hielan Jessie One of the focal points of the pub is the old fire place which is the area where the karaoke takes place. | GlasgowWorld