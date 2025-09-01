Located in the heart of Hamilton, Sofia by Santa Lucia brings an authentic taste of Italy to South Lanarkshire, offering a menu inspired by traditional Italian cooking, warm hospitality, and a modern dining experience.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Hamilton and to welcome the community to experience everything Sofia by Santa Lucia has to offer," said Head Chef Michele.

I went along to check out the new restaurant on Friday night and it did not disappoint. The service and hospitality was excellent matched by the terrific plates of food which we enjoyed.

Here is what we ordered when we went along to the new restaurant which will become a staple in Hamilton’s food scene.

1 . Sofia by Santa Lucia Inside the stunning new restaurant on Almada Street in Hamilton. | Sofia by Santa Lucia

2 . Sofia by Santa Lucia Before we sat down for our dinner, we checked out the stunning lounge bar upstairs which is the perfect place to head to for drinks before or after dinner. | Declan McConville

3 . Sofia by Santa Lucia I opted for a smashing cold pint of Peroni and was told that the Aperol Spritz was also very good. | Declan McConville