It’s astonishing to think of all the changes in local hospitality, and the city itself, Ubiquitous Chip has seen since it was opened in January 1971 by Ronnie Clydesdale, a charismatic and determined self-taught chef who wanted to bring Scottish cooking out of the home and into the restaurant. The Chip put the spotlight on local provenance, using the best Scottish produce, sourcing meats, fish, game and vegetables from local suppliers. Where they led, others followed.

I had lunch with Colin Clydesdale, Ronnie’s son, and wife Carol Wright to celebrate the restaurant’s fiftieth anniversary. Both spoke about the restaurant as a building that retained so many memories, both for their family and for the city as a whole. The sprawling collection of rooms include the main restaurant, mezzanine brasserie, big bar upstairs, wee bar, there’s another bar beside the restaurant, then a small rooftop terrace. Each space means something to many people from Glasgow.

I was in the bar upstairs with my brother the night it emerged that Glasgow’s most famous restaurant had been sold to Metropolitan Bars, a division of Greene King, alongside Stravaigan and Hanoi Bike Shop. It has been the most talked about acquisition of the last decade in Glasgow hospitality.

This year has brought the biggest change with Hanoi Bike Shop sold to Stefan King’s Scotsman Group, then closed, while The Chip benefited from a £1.2 million restoration, completed in six weeks.

New kitchens have been put in place with an expanded brigade under head chef Doug Lindsay - the link to The Chip’s past and key to its future. Doug has been a chef here for close to 25 years and he will be responsible for plotting its course as a relevant modern Scottish dining destination.

When I was in the restaurant having a look at the progress of the restaurant work, general manager Will Allen talked about being comfortable with the past but looking towards the future : “We’ve had such a warm response, from people who’ve been coming here for years and those who have walked in for the first time. It’s great to feel a real energy reignited, and this is only the beginning.

“The restoration has been about making sure The Chip is ready for the future, not just for us as a team, but for everyone who’s made it part of their lives over the years. The response has been exceptional and we’re looking forward to everything that’s to come.”

The best of Scottish produce has long since ceased to be The Chips’s sole domain. These days, you could say that Scotland’s larder is an ubiquitous presence across Glasgow’s leading restaurants. With a new roof, renewed sense of purpose and a clear sense of what it wants to be, it’s now up to the team at Ubiquitous Chip to show that this is still an important and relevant part of Glasgow’s food and drink scene.

Ubiquitous Chip, 12 Ashton Lane, Glasgow, G12 8SJ

1 . Ubiquitous Chip A birdseye view of our opening meal at The Chip last weekend as they marked their return after the restoration work. We are enjoying trout belly tartare, served with cucumber, seaweed salad cream, garlic capers and crispy skin. | Naomi Vance

2 . Ubiquitous Chip The weekend’s buzzy atmosphere saw familiar faces enjoying the return to form, with Scottish folk act Talisk playing a set upstairs in the pub. | Naomi Vance

3 . Ubiquitous Chip For those dining in the brasserie, a more informal experience will see guests enjoy a mix of sharing and small plates including beef tartare, monkfish cheek kebab and buttermilk fried chicken waffles. In addition, the upgraded kitchen brings a first for The Chip, with a new pub snacks menu available in the Big Pub. | Naomi Vance