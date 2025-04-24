I relived my childhood on a trip to Millport and then ice cream at Nardini's in Largs

There’s a picture of me, my brother and sister in Millport from the early 90s, all wild hair, skint knees and coordinated shorts and tshirts. We’re on a summer day trip to the Isle of Cumbrae, an annual feature of my childhood.

In the background you can see Mapes of Millport, the toy shop on the main street that has been there for over 75 years. It’s where we used to pick up water balloons, jokes or tricks when we were wee and it is still there today. They also still have the cycle hire store that you may remember from growing up - a bike around the island, in a variety of weather conditions, was a rite of passage for Glaswegians on a summer trip to the west coast.