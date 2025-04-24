I relived my childhood on a trip to Millport and then ice cream at Nardini's in Largs

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST

A trip to Millport, a wander along the seafront and ice cream at Nardini’s are an enduring part of a Scottish summer.

There’s a picture of me, my brother and sister in Millport from the early 90s, all wild hair, skint knees and coordinated shorts and tshirts. We’re on a summer day trip to the Isle of Cumbrae, an annual feature of my childhood.

In the background you can see Mapes of Millport, the toy shop on the main street that has been there for over 75 years. It’s where we used to pick up water balloons, jokes or tricks when we were wee and it is still there today. They also still have the cycle hire store that you may remember from growing up - a bike around the island, in a variety of weather conditions, was a rite of passage for Glaswegians on a summer trip to the west coast.

When I took my own kids this summer I found that Millport still has a nostalgia tinged charm, there are new things to discover and an ice cream reward still awaits when you return to Largs at Nardini’s.

Crocodile Rock by the beach is a symbol of Millport’s playful spirit and a sign that this has been a place for kids for generations. A local man named Robert Brown was the mastermind behind this unusual beachside attraction, it's been there since 1913.

1. Millport

I remember playing Millport crazy golf when I was young and I'm glad it's still there. We managed a couple of holes in one while completing the 16 hole course.

2. Millport

Garrison House has been a great addition to a day trip to Millport. The town of Millport owes its origins in the 1700s to the people who attempted to smuggle contraband into the Clyde and to those who tried to stop them. This building was the residence of the captain and officers of the Revenue Sailing Ship. Built in 1745 and restored after a fire in 2001, it's now a library, museum and cafe.

3. Garrison House

The Garrison Funfair is by the garden with some inflatables, slides and rides for the kids, continuing a local tradition of summer fairground attractions. The huts that Glasgow schools would rent on excursions to the island are still behind the main building. The Garrison House Cafe run by Kenny and Lynn Bogan is a great places for a soup and a sandwich.

4. Garrison House

