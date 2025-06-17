I spent a weekend in East Kilbride here are my 7 food and drink recommendations

East Kilbride has a bustling food and drink scene, which is why we wanted to shine the spotlight on it.

There are many great restaurants in the South Lanarkshire town where you can sample all kinds of different cuisines with Lorraine Kelly even recommending a restaurant down The Village.

Following the closure of many hospitality spots across Lanarkshire, East Kilbride has emerged as one of the very best spots in Lanarkshire for food and drink.

With an abundance of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and much more - there’s a real buzz around East Kilbride. It’s only half an hour away on the train, so make sure to get yourself down to the satellite town.

Here are seven of my top picks in East Kilbride.

1 . Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria You can visit Zucca in East Kilbride village on Main Street. They serve up brilliant Italian dishes. If you can't pick between pizza or pasta, order the Zucca combo. We also love their Pollo Milanese. 33 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JU. | Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria

2 . Ricos Ricos specialise in fresh and tasty food with Portuguese inspiration. They go beyond the staple piri piri offering to bring an interesting twist to some classics. Kiosk 2, Centre West, East Kilbride G74 1LL. | Ricos

3 . Bond Bond have created a sensational selection of dishes, highlighting the finest seasonal ingredients and freshest produce. I thoroughly recommend heading down here on a Sunday for their roast. 1st Floor, 2 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Bond