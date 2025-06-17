I spent a weekend in East Kilbride here are my 7 food and drink recommendations

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 07:15 BST

These are some of my favourite places to go to in East Kilbride for food and drink.

East Kilbride has a bustling food and drink scene, which is why we wanted to shine the spotlight on it.

There are many great restaurants in the South Lanarkshire town where you can sample all kinds of different cuisines with Lorraine Kelly even recommending a restaurant down The Village.

Following the closure of many hospitality spots across Lanarkshire, East Kilbride has emerged as one of the very best spots in Lanarkshire for food and drink.

With an abundance of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and much more - there’s a real buzz around East Kilbride. It’s only half an hour away on the train, so make sure to get yourself down to the satellite town.

Here are seven of my top picks in East Kilbride.

1. Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria

You can visit Zucca in East Kilbride village on Main Street. They serve up brilliant Italian dishes. If you can't pick between pizza or pasta, order the Zucca combo. We also love their Pollo Milanese. 33 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JU. | Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria

2. Ricos

Ricos specialise in fresh and tasty food with Portuguese inspiration. They go beyond the staple piri piri offering to bring an interesting twist to some classics. Kiosk 2, Centre West, East Kilbride G74 1LL. | Ricos

3. Bond

Bond have created a sensational selection of dishes, highlighting the finest seasonal ingredients and freshest produce. I thoroughly recommend heading down here on a Sunday for their roast. 1st Floor, 2 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Bond

4. The Montgomerie Arms

The Montgomerie Arms is one of the original coaching inns which dates back to 1656 and is East Kilbride's oldest pub. The pub is still very much a hub for the community and a great place for a pint. 1 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74 4JS. | Supplied

