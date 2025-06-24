I spent a weekend in Helensburgh here are my 6 food and drink recommendations

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 14:15 BST

These are some of my favourite places to go to in Helensburgh for food and drink.

Helensburgh has been a popular spot for Glaswegians for decades, with many people hopping on the train to go ‘doon the watter’ during the summer months.

After you have had a wander around and possibly a dip in the water, you might be feeling peckish and that’s why we wanted to take a closer look at the great food and drink spots which Helensburgh has to offer.

Here are six of my top picks in Helensburgh.

Sugar Boat is a relaxed and informal neighbourhood bistro that offers great food at great value. They take pride in showcasing the best local produce with the restaurant bistro being open from 9am each day. 30 Colquhoun Square, Helensburgh G84 8AQ.

1. Sugar Boat

You'll find Riverhill Courtyard a two-minute walk away from Helensburgh train station where you can have breakfast, lunch and dinner. We recommend ordering the apple and bourbon glazed ribs. 26 West Princes St, Helensburgh G84 8TD.

2. Riverhill Courtyard

No trip to the seaside is complete without an ice cream! The current owners of the shop are third generation Italians who make their own delicious ice cream and sorbets. 31-32 West Clyde St, Helensburgh G84 8AW.

3. Dino’s Cafe

The Riva Hotel is one of Helensburgh's most recognisable buildings. It is a great spot to head to for a drink on a sunny day which can be enjoyed in their beer garden. If you fancy a bite to eat, order one of their signature Italian and Mediterranean dishes. Riva, West Clyde St, Helensburgh G84 8SQ.

4. Riva Boutique Hotel

