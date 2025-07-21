I spent an afternoon in Bothwell here are my 7 food recommendations

Bothwell is one of our favourite towns in South Lanarkshire to head to for a bite to eat.
The village is well-known for its ancient roots, but many are not aware that the small village has a buzzing food and drink scene.
Here are some of our favourite restaurants to visit in Bothwell after we spent an afternoon taking a wander around.
1. Riva
Riva is another great Italian spot to head to in Bothwell. This pollo milanese is absolutely superb. 1 Main St, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8RD. | Riva
2. Nel & Co
Our favourite spot to head to in Bothwell for breakfast is the brilliant Nel & Co. Check out their full breakfast. 27 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8RD. | Nel & Co
3. Shanghai Teahouse
Shanghai Teahouse has been serving the people of Bothwell for almost five years and has continued the legacy of the popular China Cottage which was on the same site for 40 years. 34 Hamilton Rd, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8NB | Shanghai Teahouse
4. Cut
Cut is the place to go in Bothwell for a delicious steak. We recommend heading down on a Tuesday for their signature steak frites. 1 Old Mill Rd, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8AY. | Cut
