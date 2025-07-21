I spent an afternoon in Bothwell here are my 7 food recommendations

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:03 BST

These are some of the best spots to head to in Bothwell for some food.

Bothwell is one of our favourite towns in South Lanarkshire to head to for a bite to eat.

The village is well-known for its ancient roots, but many are not aware that the small village has a buzzing food and drink scene.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants to visit in Bothwell after we spent an afternoon taking a wander around.

1. Riva

2. Nel & Co

3. Shanghai Teahouse

4. Cut

