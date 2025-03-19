I took a walk along Duke Street in Glasgow's East End - here are 6 of the best food and drink spots I found

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST

The best food and drink spots which you have to visit on Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End.

Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End is one of the most famous streets in the city with a trail of food and drink places to visit.

It is at the heart of Dennistoun which was named the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2020. Speaking about the area, the travel guide said: “Over the last decade, young students from Strathclyde University have breathed new life into Glasgow’s Dennistoun area. East Coffee Company and Mesa offer exciting brunches on the buzzing Duke Street and innovative craft breweries are moving in.”

Enjoying this story? You’ll love our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up for free.

Here are six of the best spots you have to visit on Duke Street that I discovered after taking a walk along the street.

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que offer one of the finest burgers in Glasgow with their locally-sourced meats being smoked in-house. Don't just take our word for it, even Elton John was a fan when he was last in Glasgow. 585 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY.

1. Dennistoun Bar-B-Que

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que offer one of the finest burgers in Glasgow with their locally-sourced meats being smoked in-house. Don't just take our word for it, even Elton John was a fan when he was last in Glasgow. 585 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY. | Dennistoun Bar B Que

Redmond's is a great local wee bar which is loved by the residents of Dennistoun and people from outwith the area. They put on a great quiz, a reasonably priced pint, and you're sure to be served by some incredibly friendly staff. 304 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RZ.

2. Redmond's of Dennistoun

Redmond's is a great local wee bar which is loved by the residents of Dennistoun and people from outwith the area. They put on a great quiz, a reasonably priced pint, and you're sure to be served by some incredibly friendly staff. 304 Duke Street, Glasgow G31 1RZ. | Redmond's of Dennistoun

Mesa may well be one of the best lunch spots in Glasgow - they're renowned for their big sandwiches and rich deep coffee in the East End. We hope you are feeling hungry before you head down. 567 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY.

3. Mesa

Mesa may well be one of the best lunch spots in Glasgow - they're renowned for their big sandwiches and rich deep coffee in the East End. We hope you are feeling hungry before you head down. 567 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY. | Mesa

Coia's has been a neighbourhood favourite in Dennistoun for over 90 years and remains one of the busiest spots on Duke Street. You can't go wrong with pizza or pasta here. You'll also be met with the warmest East End hospitality. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD.

4. Coia's Cafe

Coia's has been a neighbourhood favourite in Dennistoun for over 90 years and remains one of the busiest spots on Duke Street. You can't go wrong with pizza or pasta here. You'll also be met with the warmest East End hospitality. 473-477 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD. | Coia's Cafe

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowEast EndFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice