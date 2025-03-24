Hope Street is one of Glasgow’s best known streets that connects the bottom of the town at Hielanman's Umbrella all the way to the top at the Theatre Royal.
Whether you are catching a show at Glasgow’s oldest theatre or looking for a place to catch a pint before a train, we have you covered.
Here are six of the best food and drink spots you need to check out on Hope Street.
1. La Lanterna
La Lanterna are Glasgow's oldest family-run Italian restaurant having first opened their doors in the city in 1970. Nothing quite beats their pollo milanese, but make sure to leave room for dessert. 35 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
2. The Pot Still
The Pot Still has a massive selection of Whisky’s and it is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots for a dram in the city centre. 154 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2TH. | The Pot Still
3. Ardnamurchan Restaurant and Bar
For a traditional pre-theatre meal - look no further than Ardnamurchan. If you're a tourist, have a go at pronouncing the name and see how close you can get. Don't leave without trying their signature haggis either. 325 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT. | Ardnamurchan Restaurant and Bar
4. The Last Bookstore
The Last Bookstore is a haven for book worms, food lovers, and cocktail aficionados alike. It's one of our favourite new bars in Glasgow. 157 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UQ. | Contributed
