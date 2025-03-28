Ingram Street in the heart of the city centre and the Merchant City remains one of Glasgow’s best known streets and has a trail of food and drink places to visit right now.
No matter what time of day you find yourself on the street which runs between Queen Street and High Street, there will be something for you as there are great spots to grab your morning coffee, a salad bowl at lunchtime or even a bowl of pasta or curry in the evening.
Here are some of the best spots to visit on Ingram Street right now.
1. Swadish by Ajay Kumar
You may have noticed Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar if you tuned into BBC's Great British Menu. Visit his restaurant in the Merchant City and order delhi butter chicken which is a harmonious blend of tender, smoky chicken thigh enveloped in a velvety tomato and fenugreek-infused sauce, delicately spiced with garam masala. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar
2. Sprigg
Sprigg is one of our favourite places to head to for a salad at lunchtime or a delicious homemade soup served with focaccia. Be prepared to queue as the place is always rammed at lunch. 241 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1DA. | Sprigg
3. Amore
The original Amore Ristorante e Pizzeria first opened its doors in September 2008 in the heart of the Merchant City and has remained a firm Glasgow favourite since. Head here for a pizza or bowl of pasta. 30 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1EZ. | Amore
4. The Merchant Steakhouse
The Merchant Steakhouse is one of the best places to head to for a steak in Glasgow never mind just on Ingram Street. Here is their outstanding tomahawk. 56 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1EX. | The Merchant Steakhouse
