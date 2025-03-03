I took a walk along Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow's Southside - here are 6 of the best food and drink spots I found

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:49 BST

Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow’s Southside is one of the city’s most vibrant food and drink locations

Glasgow Southside has garnered a reputation for being a vibrant, creative community and it’s bars, cafes and restaurants reflect that.

From arts venues to appearances in hit Netflix shows, Pollokshaws Road has its fair share of food and drink options that you must try which is why I decided to take a walk along the Southside street to see what all the fuss is about.

Here are six of the best food and drink spots you need to check out on Pollokshaws Road.

1. Lobo

Dishes from across the Mediterranean in an informal and casual environment. Here is a snap of one of their specials which is smoked haddock cooked in spiced brown butter, pea sauce, parmesan and a proper crispy fried egg. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE | Lobo

2. The McMillan

The McMillan serve one of the finest steaks in Glasgow's Southside. They use Scotch Beef prepared by the master butcher John Davidson in North Lanarkshire. We recommend popping in on a Thursday as you get a 16oz chateaubriand steak, two sauces, two sides and a bottle of wine for only £75 for two people. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

3. Sweeney's on the Park

Sweeney’s on the Park offer delicious creamy pints of Guinness through from Monday-Thursday for only £3.70 a pint which is an absolute bargain! 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s

4. Cafe Strange Brew

Craft coffee and creative brunch options means visitors are often queued out the door at the Southside's best cafe. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA. | Cafe Strange Brew

