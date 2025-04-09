Although many people wouldn’t think of St Vincent Street whenever they think about food and drink in Glasgow, there are plenty of great spots to head to on the famous Glasgow street.

Just down the street is St Vincent Place where Glaswegians are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to restaurants as it’s home to Cafe Andaluz, Anchor Line, The Citizen, Atlantic Bar & Brasserie, Ralph & Finns and Zhima.

Here are six of the best bars and restaurants you need to visit on St Vincent Street right now.

1 . Chaakoo Bombay Cafe Chaakoo Bombay Cafe is a real favourite in Glasgow with them having premises in the city centre and West End. We recommend going for some of their Bombay small plates and delicious curries. 79 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5TF. | Chaakoo Bombay Cafe

2 . Il Pastaio Il Pastio is a highly regarded pasta restaurant which serves up unique twists on classic pasta dishes. The restaurant won the Best Newcomer award at the Scottish Italian Awards 2024. 80 St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5UB. | TripAdvisor

3 . Bread Meats Bread Bread Meats Bread, old reliable. They really changed the burger game here in Glasgow when they first launched over a decade ago in 2012. You know what you're getting these days with a BMB, and that's not a bad thing by any means. 65 St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5TF. Photo: Third Party

4 . Panang Panang down on St Vincent Street has fast become a pre-night out favourite for many Glaswegians and folks visiting the city. Their small plates are pretty innovative, and very tasty. 71-73 St Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5TF. | Panang