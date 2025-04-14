Woodlands Road has a vibrant food and drink scene which people from across Glasgow enjoying heading to.
We have put together some of the best spots on the street to head to for a bite to eat or drink in the West End neighbourhood.
Here are six of the best bars and restaurants you need to visit on Woodlands Road right now.
1. El Perro Negro
Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic. 152 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF. | El Perro Negro
2. Sylvan
Sylvan can be found just a stone’s throw away from Charing Cross on Woodlands Road where they offer 30 different natural wines as well as a daily changing vegetarian and vegan menu. 20 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6UR. | Sylvan
3. Finsbay Flatiron
Finsbay Flatiron is one of our favourite spots on Woodlands Road for a bite to eat and drink. Their signature flatiron steak is the star of the show and only priced at £12! 160 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF. | Finsbay Flatiron
4. Dram!
Dram! provides a relaxed and informal atmosphere where you can sit back and enjoy a drink. A great place to head to after taking a stroll through Kelvingrove Park. 232 Woodlands Road, Glasgow G3 6ND. | Dram!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.