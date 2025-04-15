Bishopbriggs can be found on the northern fringe of Glasgow in East Dunbartonshire with it not being too far away from the city centre.

We have put together a list of some of our favourite spots to head to for a drink or bite to eat in Bishopbriggs if you have just arrived into the town off the train from Glasgow Queen Street.

We have also looked at the heritage of the Briggs - you can check out the history of Bishopbriggs through old pictures by clicking here!

Here are some of the best spots to head to in Bishopbriggs right now.

1 . Delhi Darbar The Delhi Darbar is a much-loved Indian Restaurant and Takeaway in Bishopbriggs. The menu is packed with North and South Indian dishes that are sure to impress. 4 Woodhill Road, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1JL. | Delhi Darbar

2 . La Vita Bishopbriggs You'll find the original La Vita in Bishopbriggs which is where everything began for the business. They have secured their place as the favourite, family-friendly Italian restaurant in the Bishopbriggs community. 185-189, Kirkintilloch Road Bishopbriggs, 185-187 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 2LS. | La Vita Bishopbriggs

3 . The Avenue The Avenue opened in 2013 with the intention of bringing a city centre bar to 'The Village' at Bishopbriggs Cross. They have a great menu on offer with their pièce de résistance being the traditional fish and chips. 177, Kirkintilloch Road Bishopbriggs. | The Avenue