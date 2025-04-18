I took a walk around Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire - here are 6 of the best food and drink spots I found

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 12:49 BST

The best food and drink spots which you have to visit in Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire.

Kirkintilloch was named as the best place to live in Scotland based on research on by independent buying agency, Garrington Property Finders last year.

The town is only nine miles away from Glasgow and has a great selection of bars, cafes and restaurants to head to for a bite to eat or drink with there being Japanese, Indian and Thai cuisines on offer.

A couple of months ago, we also looked at the heritage of the East Dunbartonshire town - you can check out the history of Kirkintilloch through old pictures by clicking here!

Here are six of our favourite food and drink to visit in Kirkintilloch.

1. Nonna's Kitchen

Sit back and relax at Nonna's Kitchen and enjoy some tasty Italian dishes with the restaurant being right in the middle of the central city park. 126 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1HF. | Supplied

2. Nigiri

If you are looking to sample delicious Japanese food in Kirkintilloch, look no further than Nigiri restaurant who have everything from tasty sushi to classic Japanese dishes. 1 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1JD. | Supplied

3. Alessio's Cafe & Bistro

Alessio's Cafe & Bistro is a great spot to head to in Kirkintilloch for breakfast or brunch. We recommend going for their tremendous French toast but their egg dishes are also outstanding. 121 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1JD. | Supplied

4. The Regent Brasserie

The Regent Brasserie is the place to go in Kirkintilloch for a fantastic Indian meal. If you fancy something spicy, go for the South Indian garlic chilli chicken. 93 - 99 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1JD. | The Regent Brasserie

