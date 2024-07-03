Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popeyes will be bringing their Louisiana chicken sandwich to Glasgow city centre

Popeyes are getting set to open their first Glasgow city centre restaurant on Sauchiehall Street this week and it is set to be a welcome addition to the street.

It will be the brand’s 17th opening in 2024 and the 50th store opening in the UK since first opening their flagship store in London in November 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan McConville

I had never tried Popeyes before so I was keen to head up to the new premises and sample some of the dishes they had on offer. Inside the restaurant is bright and welcoming with it already catching the attention of customers passing by who stopped in to see if it was open yet.

Although I had previously heard of the brand, it wasn’t until last year that Popeyes had properly came to my attention when they opened their first Scottish restaurant in Barrhead last September. Some customers were that keen to sample the Louisiana fast-food brand that they queued up for a whopping 18.5 hours to get their hands on a Popeyes chicken sandwich.

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect, but after a quick walk around the restaurant we were then taken into the kitchen to see what goes on behind the scenes with all their chicken orders being made to order. My colleague Kaitlin even got the chance to make a burger herself.

Our feast of food then arrived as we got to sample some of the dishes which will be on offer with the Popeyes deluxe chicken sandwich being the standout thing that I tried along with chicken tenders and Popeyes original biscuit. It tasted far better than the usual standard which is produced in another well-known American food chain with the burger itself being extremely filling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad