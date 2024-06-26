Cafe Ibiza have recently opened on Maryhill Road in the former premises of The Botany.
We wanted to find out what the story was and how the new bar came about, so we headed up to speak to Head Supervisor Megan who showed us around and told us a bit about the place.
1. Cafe Ibiza
"The owner Jack used to actually work in Ibiza as he used to be one of the people handing out invites to clubs and stuff. He really enjoyed living over there and liked the idea that you can sit and have your dinner, have a DJ on, day drink and for it to be all chilled out. Obviously there's the crazy party side of it, but he quite liked that kind of side of it too and he wanted to bring that to Glasgow so you wouldn't have to go on a plane anywhere, but you could still go somewhere and feel like you were just on holiday for a couple of hours." | Declan McConville
2. Cafe Ibiza
Speaking about the newly built terrace area, Megan said: "It will be very important. It can seat 70 people and overall 150 standing. We know the weather isn't guaranteed which is why we've invested in some really big umbrellas, three metre by three metre and the walls are quite high as well." | Declan McConville
3. Cafe Ibiza
"So we're thinking of just bringing things in on different nights. We're going to be starting theme boozy brunches and then there's talk about maybe doing a quiz night
and just things like that during the week or even on a Sunday, live music, things like that. Just so people can just come in and have a drink." | Cafe Ibiza
4. Cafe Ibiza
When asked what makes Cafe Ibiza different, we were told: "Definitely the cocktails. We've got a lot of really, really good cocktails, very summery, very holiday, kind of chill. We also do a live DJ on a Saturday, but we try and not have it as a live DJ where it's like if you're sitting across from someone, you're not having to scream and shout. We try and keep it at that level so you can come in, enjoy your food, have that DJ on." | Cafe Ibiza
