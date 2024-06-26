1 . Cafe Ibiza

"The owner Jack used to actually work in Ibiza as he used to be one of the people handing out invites to clubs and stuff. He really enjoyed living over there and liked the idea that you can sit and have your dinner, have a DJ on, day drink and for it to be all chilled out. Obviously there's the crazy party side of it, but he quite liked that kind of side of it too and he wanted to bring that to Glasgow so you wouldn't have to go on a plane anywhere, but you could still go somewhere and feel like you were just on holiday for a couple of hours." | Declan McConville