I visited Glasgow West End's newest restaurant on Park Road

Malaga Tapas have officially opened in Glasgow’s West End. They hosted a brilliant opening night for friends and family who were treated to a terrific night at the restaurant.

This is Malaga Tapas’ fourth restaurant in and around Glasgow with them also opening La Cabra in Airdrie.

We caught up with co-owner Jamie Gonzalez- Bradley about the new restaurant last month who said: “Even though it’s going to be quick, it’s still going to be unrecognisable as the last unit. It will be our own new twist. It’ll be our biggest unit yet!

“I take the wee man to Kelvingrove Park all the time. and he loves it. There’s other great places in the area such as Eusebi’s, Habibi, The Doublet and The Stand Comedy Club where Kevin Bridges sometimes appears.

“I would love to think that Malaga Tapas can add something to the food and drink scene in Kelvinbridge. We are the ones who do the real authentic Spanish experience. I think this is a cracking area with a lovely mix. I think we can add to what is already a great mix of places to eat and drink at.

“We want to continue to grow as a business but don’t want to dilute the family experience. We have belief in ourselves and our concept. We’ve grown well and we’re confident we can I take it anywhere. My Mum still bakes all the desserts for us, so it’s all about sticking to our principles with our family still working in all the different units, including ourselves and loving what we do.”

Malaga Tapas, 144 Park Rd, Glasgow G4 9HB.

