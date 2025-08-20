I visited Glasgow's friendliest pub - here's what makes it stand out from the rest

Why a pub in the heart of Glasgow city centre has been voted as the friendliest in Glasgow

The Pot Still is a pub that I’ve been popping my head into whenever I’ve been passing by for the past seven years.

It’s stood the test of time in the city’s hospitality scene having been known under this name for almost 45 years. It’s the perfect place for after work pints or a city centre weekend drink.

Before I go on, I’ll admit that I’ve drunk in plenty of Glasgow pubs but there is something about this Hope Street establishment that keeps me coming back time and time again.

I headed into The Pot Still just after 2pm on a Wednesday afternoon. The pub was just the way I like it, not too busy and you can get served at the bar no bother without a busy crowd. I do enjoy a dram, and if you enjoy a whisky, this is the place for you. There is over 1,000 whiskies to choose from and the gantry is stunning.

I would be remiss not to mention the staff in here who are all experts when it comes to whisky. No matter whether you enjoy something smoky, peaty or it’s your first time trying whisky, they’ll keep you right.

As I hadn’t eaten lunch I decided to try one of their homemade pies of which there is a great selection of. I opted for the haggis pie which features haggis, neeps and tatties which was absolutely delicious. If you fancy something else, order The Pot Still Pie which is filled with haggis, lorne sausage and black pudding with a potato top.

No mater whether you are a local or a tourist, this is a pub where you’ll always receive a warm welcome. I often bump into people here who are visiting Glasgow for the first time and speak to them about my favourite museums, bars and restaurants they they need to visit during their stay here.

A few famous faces have also been spotted supping pints and drams in here such as Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris and Ed Sheeran, so if you don’t trust my judgement believe them.

The Pot Still, 154 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 2TH.