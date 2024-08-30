I visited Glasgow's newest bar in the heart of the city centre - here are my thoughts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Clubhouse has arrived on the second floor of Princes Square and we headed along to see what it was all about.

I headed up to The Clubhouse directly from Buchanan Street on the escalator and was pleasantly surprised to see how busy the place was, late afternoon on a Thursday, as people were sat having a bite to eat and a drink on the terrace.

We headed inside the new bar and I was instantly impressed by the stunning interiors which are made up of wood panelling and a gold trim - reminding me a bit of the clubhouse at Gleneagles Hotel or the Old Course Hotel at St Andrews.

There are plenty of big screens where you will be able to catch all live sport action which will make the new bar a popular place for groups to head to catch everything from golf majors to Champions League matches.

The Clubhouse

This almost feels like something that Glasgow has been missing as more and more places appear to be moving towards a model where you can have a bite to eat then remain within the place by moving to the bar which The Clubhouse is perfect for.

On the menu, there is a fine selection of dishes with some of the highlights being mince and tatties, Tennent’s battered haddock and the club sandwich. The beer is extremely well poured and presented, then there is a great selection of cocktails on the menu too.

Another thing which I really liked about The Clubhouse is that both spaces feel entirely different. If you are looking to just have a quiet drink after a hard day of work or for a catch up with friends away from the sport screens, the terrace space is the perfect place for that. Although The Clubhouse pride themselves on being a sports bar, you can have a casual drink here and feel comfortable. I also liked the fact that they had Heineken 0.0 on draught - this might not seem like a big deal but it means that if you are out with a group of friends, you won’t look like the odd one out as you can still enjoy a pint and not have to worry about the hangover the next day.

I sat down to speak to Graham Moffat, the people and organisational development manager for the company, who said: “It's been an exciting journey, but it is been very much a fun experience for us to open something so unique and in such a prestigious place like Princess Square.

“Clubhouse is an all day dining and taproom. Our dining goes from breakfast from 10am seven days right through until late at night. We’e got a good mix of a menu. We have the likes of a lunch menu, with the likes of baked potatoes, sandwiches, wraps. We have a lighter bite section as well as a full a la carte menu as well. We’re constantly evolving that as well, so very exciting. We have a fabulous drink selection from Krombacher which is a German lager, as well as the likes of Mortetti, Heineken Zero on tap, and a really nice selection of cocktails as well. The most popular proven so far has been the Scotch bonnet margarita.

The Clubhouse

“I think it’s a huge variety of people that will come to visit us. We have such a massive showing of sport. We have 11 screens within the venue from 65 inch up to 85 inch, and it gives a real good option for people to come in and watch. The ilkes of F1 Golf, which we’ve got on at the moment. We also show football as well. So the clientele that will come in will be people that are looking to enjoy their particular sport as well as a nice, cool atmosphere to have a drink or maybe a quick bite to eat.”

Princes Square is continuing to evolve after the opening of AllSaints, Bloom Salon and Maison by Glaschu back in April. Although there are major changes set to take place to Buchanan Galleries and St Enoch Centre, The Clubhouse had a desire to open in Princes Square.

“It’s steeped in history as the others are, I’m sure, but it’s a bustling shopping centre. It’s different from the others as, yes, it’s layered in floors, but it’s small and compact. You get everything that you need. It’s not too far to travel, and it’s a really premium selection of businesses that are open here and the way that it’s laid out is really appealing to a consumer.

The Clubhouse

“I’m just excited for people to enjoy The Clubhouse and it’s a fabulous venue. It’s really exciting to open. It’s different from any of our other projects. It’s the only venue that we have television screens in. Only venue that we show sport. It’s unique to us. We were finding our feet over the past week, but we now feel very confident that we can offer a great product to our customers alongside great service. Our team are all new and exceptionally nice people, and we will be doing our best to give a great experience to everybody that comes through the door.”

The Clubhouse, Floor 2, Princes Square, The Clubhouse, 42 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JX.