The new sandwich shop has been brought to the city centre from the team behind Glasgow Southside’s best cafe.

On the verge of Glasgow’s East End in a sunny corner unit on King Street is the city’s newest sandwich shop, Sister Midnight. From the team behind Cafe Strange Brew in the Southside and Duke Street’s Mesa, this new venture holds its focus on one particular dish, sandwiches, with high quality homemade bread and a variety of fillings it is an extremely convenient place to visit for lunch - no frills and excellent hearty food.

I recently stopped in to try their best seller, the chicken Caesar. I understand why it is so popular, it was rich and full of flavour, with perfectly cooked chicken, a punchy Caesar dressing, and a generous crunch from crispy onions that really made it pop. It’s comfort food done with real care and flair. This came in at £7.50 and the portion was huge, I was able to carry it over to my next meal.

The menu is creative and evolving, crafted around locally sourced ingredients and a thoughtful consideration of what suits the bread. There are also weekly specials. Laurie, the owner, describes the shop and “an everyday sandwich store”.

Sister Midnight

The space is bright and inviting with big open windows that allow natural night to flood the room. It has a tasteful industrial design that compliments the unit’s features. Instantly welcoming, casual but with a clear sense of style. There are tables and chairs for those who wish to sit in, as well as an impressive range of deli products people can takeaway.

Sister Midnight also shares the space with Ripe Magazine, known for their ever popular and trendy stall at the Barras Market. So you can visit, do a bit of shopping and get something to eat. I should mention, they also serve excellent coffee.

Sister Midnight is exactly what you want from a neighbourhood sandwich shop and a fantastic addition to the area which is proving to be a thriving creative hub. It is consistent and reliably delicious. If you’re in the area it’s well worth a visit.