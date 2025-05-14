In the Merchant City, Swadish is a restaurant that refuses to be boxed in by tradition. It’s a place where the spirit of Indian cuisine meets Scotland’s greatest produce, creating a dining experience that is as bold as it is refined.

Under the leadership of chef-owner Ajay Kumar, Swadish, which holds two AA rosettes, elevates traditional Indian cooking with a contemporary twist, marrying centuries-old recipes with the finest Scottish ingredients. “Indian food is vast, complex, and deeply regional,” Kumar said. “At Swadish, we honour those traditions but elevate them with modern finesse and the very best local produce. It’s about taking guests on a journey - one that’s familiar yet excitingly new.”

The result is a menu of dishes bursting with layers of flavour. Think Scottish lobster bathing in fragrant coconut curry, or Highland venison infused with the smoky depth of North Indian spices. Try the roe deer from Arderikie or Glenfeshie pigeon cooked in home roasted spices. Kumar is passionate about educating diners on the diversity of Indian cuisine: from the slow-cooked Awadhi dishes of Lucknow to the bold, street-style flavours of Mumbai, Swadish – a play on the Hindi word for “delicious” – introduces guests to an entire subcontinent’s worth of culinary influences, with a distinctive Scottish influence.

Ajay was born in Punjab, in the north of India. Shortly after he graduated from a computing degree, inspired by the cooking of his grandmother and father, he decided his future was in the kitchen and enrolled in the Chopra School of Cooking.

After gaining experience in restaurants in India, Malaysia and Singapore, Ajay moved to Scotland in search of something new. Ajay went on to open Swadish in May 2019 alongside his wife Jas, with the ambition of transforming Scotland’s perception of Indian cuisine. Last year, Ajay reach the final of the BBC’s Great British Menu, winning the Scotland heat with his 16-element Indian street food chaat.

Halibut Allepy with a blend of shallot pearls, clams, shrimps, green mango, curry leaves, and tapioca cracker. | Swadish

The restaurant sources local seafood, game, and organic produce to weave into its bold Indian flavours: “Scotland’s larder is one of the best in the world,” Kumar said. “Why import when we have such outstanding local produce at our doorstep? By using Scottish ingredients in Indian dishes, we create something that feels both deeply rooted and wonderfully adventurous.”

The cocktail list reflects this ethos, featuring drinks infused with spices and botanicals that mirror the dishes on the menu. Its signature cocktail, the Fire Station, is served with a burst of flame and makes a nod to the restaurant’s location – this building was once the Ingram Street fire house, the last of the stations built to accommodate horse drawn fire engines.

“Food has the power to transport you,” Kumar said. “We want our guests to feel the warmth of Indian hospitality while savouring the freshness of Scottish ingredients. It’s about breaking down barriers and creating more than just a meal - it’s an experience.”

Swadish is one of over 40 restaurants in the city celebrating 850 years of Glasgow through Taste the Place, a self-guided experience introducing international flavours, new dining experiences and the traditional venues of local hospitality.