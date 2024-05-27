Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-friendly pizza restaurant has had its first major refurbishment since opening in 1994, adding a new ice cream and churro bar.

I introduced the third generation of the family to Di Maggio’s East Kilbride when we took the kids for dinner at the revamped restaurant. I’m old enough to remember being taken here by my parents when the pizza and pasta restaurant opened here in 1994.

The first Di Maggio’s restaurant was established when Mario Gizzi went into partnership with his uncle Giuseppe “Joe” Conetta, opening in 1984 in the West End. Themed around American baseball legend Joe Di Maggio, there was an American Italian menu of pizza, pasta, burgers and ribs.

It was during the 1990s that Joe’s son, Tony, joined his cousin in the family business. They went on to launch Cafe Andaluz, Amarone and turned Glasgow’s oldest Italian restaurant, La Ariosto, into the Barolo Grill. The group now has 19 restaurants of various hues and plans for expansion.

What's the Story?

The East Kilbride restaurant has had a major reimagining, kitted out with a churro bar and gelateria, Churissimo. Tony Conetta said: “We’ve been serving the community of East Kilbride for more than 30 years and this is a huge moment in our history in the town. A tremendous amount of love and care has gone into the refurbishment, and we’re sure the introduction of EK’s first authentic churro bar will go down a treat.

“We love being a part of East Kilbride, we’ve welcomed thousands of families through our doors, and we look forward to thousands more. It’s also about playing a part in bringing new people to the town, and we hope the new-look Di Maggio’s East Kilbride and Churissimo will achieve that for the next 30 years.”

On the Menu

Bruschetta, toasted garlic bread, chopped tomatoes, garlic and red onion, basil and balsamic vinaigrette (£5.95)

Bad Ass Wings, marinated chicken wings, spicy Louisiana BBQ sauce, celery sticks and blue cheese dip (£7.95)

Pizza Pepperoni with San Marzano pizza sauce, melted mozzarella and pepperoni (£11.25)

Pizza Hot & Spicy, San Marzano pizza sauce, melted mozzarella, spicy ground Italian sausage, sweet white onion, roasted mixed peppers & red chillies (£11.45)

Fettuccine Di Maggio, mushrooms, courgettes. oregano, cream sauce, splash of tomato and fettuccine (£10.95)

Churros and ice cream

If you grew up in and around Glasgow then you are probably familiar with Di Maggio’s Glaswegian approximation of a New York pizza. What’s new here is the steady supply of freshly made churros - there’s bite sized portions for the kits, churros dusted with sugar and cinnamon for the adults or filled with white chocolate, Nutella or salted caramel.

Dips include Belgian chocolate or biscoff bueno flavour. There’s 12 ice cream flavours like chocolate fudge brownie, strawberry cheesecake or raspberry ripple. It’s a modern take on the classic Italian cafe with some Iberian sweet treats on top, a nod to the group’s success with Spanish tapas at Cafe Andaluz.

Atmosphere

There’s space for 220 customers here, it’s a big dining room but there’s plenty of space between tables which helps when wee ones are going back and forth to the compact soft play area tucked away in the corner. The renovation has created a smart space with plenty of tables and booths to suit different sizes of parties, some allusions to art deco and vintage prints on the wall. We went early on a Thursday night and the place was busy with other families and couples meeting up after work.

Verdict

Our seven-year-old, an expert on pizza Margherita was impressed with his cheese-laden main course which disappeared quickly. It was really a prelude to the main event and he gave a 10/10 review for the chocolate fudge brownie ice cream topped with mini marshmallows and churros bites with Nutella dipping sauce that we shared.

Our toddler chewed on chunks of garlic bread and ate individual bits of macaroni cheese before trying a couple of spoonfuls of ice cream. Battered fish goujons, grilled chicken with mashed potato and spaghetti with tomato sauce are popular on the kids menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After starters of bruschetta and mozzarella cubes, I had pepperoni pizza that reminded me of takeaways from here in my student days. It’s comfort food that arrives promptly, a quality that’s treasured when dining out with the whole family. My wife had pizza diavola with melted mozzarella, red chilli and smoked paprika chicken fillets.

I hadn’t been back since I moved away from East Kilbride 20 years ago, not for any reason other than there were more convenient options when I lived in Dublin, Edinburgh, Dennistoun and Partick. The revamped restaurant has the added attraction of the dessert bar and has been kitted out to continue to cater to the next generation of EK families. It will continue to be a local favourite.