I went to the opening of Dishoom in Glasgow - here is why there are queues every day

Dishoom Glasgow officially opened its doors to the public today (Friday, 29 August) inside the historic 1877 Glasgow Stock Exchange - and it’s already bringing a touch of Bombay mischief to the city.

The new café will introduce Matka (pronounced mut-ka), Dishoom’s playful tradition that gives guests the chance to dine for free. Matka is a word with many meanings. It’s Hindi for a pot, and it also refers to the illegal underground lottery that sprang up in Bombay in 1962.

Guests can request a Matka token during their visit. When the bill is presented, a ritual begins: a wooden board, brass pot and single die are brought to the table. The pot is shaken, the die is rolled, and if a six appears, the entire meal - for the whole table - is taken care of. The Matka magic works before 6pm on weekdays, for groups of up to 12.

The Glasgow Matka token has been specially designed for the new café, drawing on Dishoom’s spy-inspired backstory and influenced by mid-century symbols of openness and intelligence, including Chandigarh’s iconic Open Hand Monument.

The launch was absolutely sensational with the food being a big hit. Some of my favourites included chicken tikka, vada pau, vegetable samosas and fish amritsari.

Take a look inside the new restaurant below.

1 . Dishoom Glasgow The ice cold frozen pint glass of Kingfisher was absolutely exceptional. Make sure to also check out the cocktail menu. | Declan McConville

2 . Dishoom Glasgow Shaun Metcalfe, General Manager at Dishoom Glasgow commented: “At Dishoom, we love to capture moments of joy and generosity." | Dishoom

3 . Dishoom Glasgow "The Matka is our way of adding a bit of theatre and magic to an ordinary weekday meal. We know the thrill of rolling a six and seeing your whole bill disappear will create stories worth sharing and plenty of laughter around the table." | Dishoom