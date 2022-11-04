Iconic Glasgow restaurant and deli plans to open new East End deli

A new restaurant could soon open in the East End.

New plans have been submitted to create a new ‘Coia’s Corner Market’ on the corner of Duke Street and Bellgrove Street.

The unit would be a restaurant, bar and takeaway, with retail space as well.

There would be outdoor seating, as well as a statue - although there are no details about the statue itself.

Coia’s in Dennistoun.

The Italian eatery would be part of a new development being constructed at the site in Dennistoun.