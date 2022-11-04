Iconic Glasgow restaurant and deli plans to open new East End deli
A new restaurant could soon open in the East End.
New plans have been submitted to create a new ‘Coia’s Corner Market’ on the corner of Duke Street and Bellgrove Street.
The unit would be a restaurant, bar and takeaway, with retail space as well.
There would be outdoor seating, as well as a statue - although there are no details about the statue itself.
The Italian eatery would be part of a new development being constructed at the site in Dennistoun.
Coia’s Cafe, which is further west along Duke Street from the site, has been an institution in the area since the cafe opened almost 100 years ago.