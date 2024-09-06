I'm a Guinness fan - here are my 6 favourite Glasgow pubs to have a pint in

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 11:01 BST

I wouldn’t claim to be a Guinness aficionado but I certainly am partial to a pint of a deep ruby red pint.

Having visited Ireland on a few occasions and supped pints in the likes of The Gravediggers and Mulligans in Dublin, I would say I know a bit about what a pint should be like.

People will all have their favourite spots to head to for a pint of Guinness and they might just prefer to nip down to their local if they are in the mood for a drink, but these are some of my personal favourite spots in Glasgow for a pint of Guinness.

1. Jinty McGuinty's

If you’re out and about in Glasgow's West End you are always sure to be served a great pint of Liffey water in Jinty’s on Ashton Lane. Nothing quite beats watching the world go by on the lane sitting outside the pub. | Declan McConville

2. The Laurieston

I was wondering what the hype around The Laurieston's "middle tap" was but I am converted. If you are looking for a pint close to what you get served in Ireland, get the subway over to Bridge Street and get yourself in here. You will be served your "middle tap" pint in an old style glass - expect creaminess. | Declan McConville

3. Sweeney's on the Park

Sweeney's on the Park serve some of the most reasonably priced pints of Guinness through the week - the pub also have live entertainment on at weekends. It is a great wee pub to head on a cold day or sit outside in the summer months. 962 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s

4. McChuills

If you want to sup away on a pint Guinness with some cracking tunes on in the background then McChuills is the place for you. We can guarantee you that pint tastes as good as the tunes in here. 80 High St, Glasgow G1 1NL. | Declan McConville

