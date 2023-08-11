Register
In Pictures: 12 of the best bars for an after work pint in Glasgow

These are some of our favourite pubs to go to around Glasgow for an after work pint

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

Whether you are about to kick off the weekend or fancy a quick pint before heading home after a busy day at work, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite bars in Glasgow to head for an after work pint.

Everyone has their preferred pint of choice, and although there is no shortage of places to enjoy a great pint of Tennent’s in the city, some of us prefer to opt for something a little different now again.

From crisp pints of European favourties to cask ales here are some of the best pubs to head to for an after work pint in Glasgow.

1. The Pot Still

The Pot Still is famed for having one of the finest selections of whiskies in the city but also serve great pints. of Guinness and cask ale.

2. Max’s Bar and Grill

There’s no shortage of great pints on offer at Max’s Bar and Grill on Queen Street. Nothing beats a cold pint of Asahi or Estrella after a hard day at the office.

3. McChuills

McChuills on High Street is a city centre favourite that serve brilliant pints of Guinness as well as Birra Moretti, Red Stripe and other great beers.

4. The Griffin

The Griffin is one of Glasgow’s best loved pubs with them having a great range of beers on offer. As well as the likes of Beavertown and Cruzcampo, they also always have seven beers from Skye on tap!

