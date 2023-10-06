Register
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Aris Limassol named as 3 changes made
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

In Pictures: 14 foods that reminds Glaswegians of their childhood

We hope you aren’t hungry before looking at this list of Glasgow classics

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST

Foods that you are brought up on during your childhood tend to stick with you with many people in Glasgow sharing similar early experiences.

Whether it was getting served lunch at school and looking forward to the pudding, or heading home in anticipation that you would be met with a big bowl of homemade soup, we’ve put together a list of our readers’ favourite foods that remind them of their childhood in Glasgow.

Everyone will have their say on what ingredients must be used in particular dishes for the definitive recipe but there are some dishes that will forever be part of the city’s culture that have been enjoyed by generations of Glaswegians.

One of the most popular picks from our readers was mince and tatties which has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years.

1. Mince and tatties

One of the most popular picks from our readers was mince and tatties which has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years.

Another one of our most popular picks was homemade lentil soup. Many Glaswegian’s will have fond memories of getting a bowl soup whenever visiting their Granny.

2. Bowl of soup

Another one of our most popular picks was homemade lentil soup. Many Glaswegian’s will have fond memories of getting a bowl soup whenever visiting their Granny. Photo: Lentil soup

Nobody best expresses the joy of a roll and sausage like Billy Connolly who said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say: It’s good to be alive.”

3. Roll and sausage

Nobody best expresses the joy of a roll and sausage like Billy Connolly who said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say: It’s good to be alive.”

If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional.

4. Pie and beans

If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeopleCultureHomeFood