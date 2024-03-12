Foods that you are brought up on during your childhood tend to stick with you with many people in Glasgow sharing similar early experiences.

Whether it was getting served lunch at school and looking forward to the pudding, or heading home in anticipation that you would be met with a big bowl of homemade soup, we’ve put together a list of our readers’ favourite foods that remind them of their childhood in Glasgow.

Everyone will have their say on what ingredients must be used in particular dishes for the definitive recipe but there are some dishes that will forever be part of the city’s culture that have been enjoyed by generations of Glaswegians.

1 . Mince and tatties One of the most popular picks from our readers was mince and tatties which has been a staple of Glasgow food for many years.

2 . Roll and sausage Nobody best expresses the joy of a roll and sausage like Billy Connolly who said: “Go to Glasgow at least once in your life and have a roll and square sliced sausage and a cup of tea. When you feel the tea coursing over your spice-singed tongue, you’ll know what I mean when I say: It’s good to be alive.”

3 . Pie and beans If you are looking for a taste of pure joy, pie and beans is always the answer with chips being purely optional.

4 . Hot donuts Nothing beats piping hot donuts down the Barras.