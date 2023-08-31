Register
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

In Pictures: 6 new cafes and restaurants to try in Glasgow

There are plenty of new food and drink places to get excited about in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:38 BST

Glasgow’s food and drink scene is buzzing with there being plenty of new cafes and restaurants opening in the city that you should definitely sample during September.

Whether you fancy trying some delicious coffee or a tasty burger, these are six of the best places to visit in Glasgow right now!

Cottonrake have been running in Glasgow for 10 years, and has recently opened new premises on Great Western Road. It’s a great spot to head to for a coffee and sweet treat.

1. Cottonrake Cafe

Cottonrake have been running in Glasgow for 10 years, and has recently opened new premises on Great Western Road. It’s a great spot to head to for a coffee and sweet treat.

Jojo Macs on St Vincent Street has only been opened in Glasgow for around a week, who serve great burgers and lobster.

2. Jojo Macs

Jojo Macs on St Vincent Street has only been opened in Glasgow for around a week, who serve great burgers and lobster.

Victoria Perk in Whiteinch is another great spot for a coffee or breakfast in Glasgow.

3. Victoria Perk

Victoria Perk in Whiteinch is another great spot for a coffee or breakfast in Glasgow.

Ho Lee Fook can be found across the road from the Barrowland Ballroom who serve outstanding sandwiches as well as sesame Taiwanese noodles and honey king prawns.

4. Ho Lee Fook

Ho Lee Fook can be found across the road from the Barrowland Ballroom who serve outstanding sandwiches as well as sesame Taiwanese noodles and honey king prawns.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowFoodRestaurantsCoffee