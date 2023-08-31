Glasgow’s food and drink scene is buzzing with there being plenty of new cafes and restaurants opening in the city that you should definitely sample during September.
Whether you fancy trying some delicious coffee or a tasty burger, these are six of the best places to visit in Glasgow right now!
1. Cottonrake Cafe
Cottonrake have been running in Glasgow for 10 years, and has recently opened new premises on Great Western Road. It’s a great spot to head to for a coffee and sweet treat.
2. Jojo Macs
Jojo Macs on St Vincent Street has only been opened in Glasgow for around a week, who serve great burgers and lobster.
3. Victoria Perk
Victoria Perk in Whiteinch is another great spot for a coffee or breakfast in Glasgow.
4. Ho Lee Fook
Ho Lee Fook can be found across the road from the Barrowland Ballroom who serve outstanding sandwiches as well as sesame Taiwanese noodles and honey king prawns.