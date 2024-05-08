In Pictures: Cameron House on Loch Lomond's new Italian restaurant La Vista

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diners are invited to take a culinary journey through the lakes and coastal towns of Italy. Named after the view, the restaurant makes the most of the scenery of the Loch, with plenty of natural light at the marina. There are elegant aqua coloured booths in the restaurant and more informal sofas and space for dining in the deli.

The inspiration for La Vista comes from Tobias Smollett, the celebrated Scottish author whose family home was once Cameron House. He travelled extensively throughout Italy and was laid to rest in the picturesque seaside city of Livorno.

La Vista is open for breakfast through to aperitivo hour and dinner. Italian chef Pasquale Calvanese and Pizzaiolo Ivano Erme are in the kitchen preparing antipasto, small plates, freshly made pasta, pizza and signature mains.

Standout plates include ‘nduja steamed mussels in a Calabrian sauce with homemade focaccia; carpaccio of beef with mushrooms, aged parmesan and crisp shallots; and burrata with smoked aubergine, fried olives and manuka honey.

Mains include swordfish with artichoke tapenade, deep-fried anchovies and caperberries and chicken Milanese with spaghetti Napolitana.

Completing the menu is a selection of handmade pastas with the likes of carbonara or beef cheek and short eib barolo ragu available alongside a special of the day.

Pizzas are cooked to order in a wood-fired Valoriani oven for a crisp yet fluffy base with toppings such as pancetta, porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, taleggio and Tuscan fennel sausage.

There are cocktails at the bar, including a dedicated negroni menu, offering eight variations of the classic red tipple, from the original to coffee, ginger and banana twists alongside Venetian style spritz and signature serves.

The wine list features an Italian selection with gems from Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily available by the bottle and glass.

La Vista is open seven days a week from Monday 18th March for bookings, with walk-in space available in the deli and on the terrace.