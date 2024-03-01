In Pictures: Hong Kong street market to return to The Barras

The Barras had one of its busiest weekends in decades last year as Hong Kong market traders joined the regular stalls for a special event with authentic street food, traditional and modern arts and crafts, street games, live performances and Chinese ingredients.

Now the event is set to return. The Barras said: "Last year we hosted Glasgow's first ever authentic Hong Kong Street Market, you came in your thousands and made it an unforgettable weekend. Now, we're thrilled to bring back the magic for another round of cultural immersion but this time it is bigger."

The Hong Kong market will take place Saturday 6 April and Sunday 7 April, 10am until 8pm on the Saturday and 10am until 4pm on the Sunday.

"This year we will have a full area dedicated to just food. From mouth-watering dim sum to sizzling woks, it will be a culinary journey through the lively streets of Hong Kong. Yum!

"You'll also be able to discover unique handmade crafts and goods handmade by the people of Hong Kong, as well as enjoy live performances, with the organisers revealing the sounds of Hong Kong will play throughout the day, alongside some live performances such as Canton Opera and a "very special Kung Fu performance".

Here's what you can expect from the market.

1 . Preparing signs for the market

2 . Hong Kong style French toast

3 . Bubble waffles