A gathering at the Dakota Hotel, including a conversation with founder T Yildirim and a cocktail has officially launched a new Scottish blended whisky that he hopes will inspire a new generation of whisky drinkers and will remove the stigma from those in the industry around blends.

T who has spent over 25 years working in the hospitality trade, including at Oran Mor, explained how he had spotted a gap in the market for a blended whisky that can ‘hold its own as a dram’ but was versatile enough for inclusion in a cocktail.

Yildirim has worked in collaboration with expert distillers Ian Macleod, who are known for their traditional and innovative approach and are the distillers behind Glengoyne, Tamdhu and Smokehead.

The name No Mean City Whisky is inspired by the cult-classic novel which has become a slogan adopted by Glasgow. No Mean City is currently available in local bars and restaurants, including Howlin Wolf, The Ben Nevis, Red Onion and Dockyard Social. You can find out more and order bottles here.

1 . No Mean City whisky launch No Mean City

2 . No Mean City whisky launch No Mean City

3 . No Mean City whisky launch No Mean City

4 . No Mean City whisky launch No Mean City