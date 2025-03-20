In Pictures: £4m restoration of The Briggait transforms derelict space into an exciting riverside destination

A £4m construction project on The Briggait Clydeside Market Halls has restored over 1,200sqm of derelict market halls as the landmark historic building takes its next step as a cultural, creative and hospitality space.

Wasps Studios has completed a £4m construction project on The Briggait Clydeside Market Halls to transform 1,200 sqm of derelict fish market halls into an exciting riverside destination for events, food and drink, markets, performances and exhibitions.

Two additional halls – built in 1899 and 1904 – will return to public use, along with a revamped Clyde Street riverside entrance with a new café and retail and hospitality outlet. Built around the original 17th Century Merchant House and Steeple, The Briggait was established in 1873 as Glasgow’s first purpose-built fish market, inspired by the famous food market Les Halles in Paris. It had many uses over the years, including as a shopping centre, before falling into a long period of disrepair.

Since 2010 The Briggait complex has been managed and run by the charity Workshop and Artists Studio Provision Scotland (Wasps). For the last 50 years Wasps has been redeveloping neglected historic buildings across Scotland, converting them into affordable studio facilities for artists, makers, creative industries, social enterprises and charities.

Since taking over the historic ‘A’ listed building, Wasps regenerated around half of the floorspace, including the original 1873 Hall which is regularly used for events and markets.

Wasps is currently to find operators for a new café (74m2) with a prominent location on to Clyde Street, facing onto the river. The café is located within a new public entrance that restores the striking architectural features of the façade.

The Briggait is already established as a vibrant hub and the completion of this project will reinforce its position as a cornerstone in Glasgow’s cultural landscape. We look forward to welcoming you to this amazing building. – Audrey Carlin, Chief Executive Officer

A £4m project, funded by Historic Environment Scotland, The Scottish Government, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Glasgow City Council, Scottish Landfill Community Fund and Glasgow City Heritage Trust, has restored two additional market halls that have been derelict for decades.

