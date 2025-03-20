Wasps Studios has completed a £4m construction project on The Briggait Clydeside Market Halls to transform 1,200 sqm of derelict fish market halls into an exciting riverside destination for events, food and drink, markets, performances and exhibitions.

Two additional halls – built in 1899 and 1904 – will return to public use, along with a revamped Clyde Street riverside entrance with a new café and retail and hospitality outlet. Built around the original 17th Century Merchant House and Steeple, The Briggait was established in 1873 as Glasgow’s first purpose-built fish market, inspired by the famous food market Les Halles in Paris. It had many uses over the years, including as a shopping centre, before falling into a long period of disrepair.