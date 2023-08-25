Register
In Pictures: The best bars for a whiskey sour cocktail in Glasgow in 2023

Here’s some of our favourite bars to enjoy a whiskey sour cocktail in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Today marks National Whiskey Sour Day and there are several great bars to enjoy a whiskey sour cocktail in Glasgow no matter what kind of bourbon you prefer.

Glasgow bars have their own twist on it as they can choose from a wonderful selection of Scottish whiskies meaning you are in for an absolute treat.

With the weekend upon us, you don’t really need an excuse to relax with a drink so here are six of the best bars to head to for a whiskey sour cocktail in Glasgow.

1. The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist is a popular city centre spot that has a fine selection of drinks on offer. They have plenty of different flavours of whiskey sour cocktails.

2. Ralph & Finns Bar

The next stop is Ralph & Finns Bar who take pride in their whiskey sour and like to keep it original using Bourbon, lemon juice, sugar and egg white.

3. The Locale

The Locale is a bustling bar at Charing Cross that do a delicious Lemon Pepper Sour.

4. Van Winkle

Van Winkle have two premises in Glasgow with them producing a cracking whiskey sour in each.

