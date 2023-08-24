Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

In Pictures: The best places for a burger in Glasgow in 2023

Here’s some of our favourite places to enjoy a delicious burger in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST

Today marks National Burger Day and there is no shortage of places in Glasgow to enjoy a tasty burger no matter what your preference may be.

Whether you prefer to keep it simple and go for something classic or fancy something a little bit different, here’s 10 of the best burgers in Glasgow in 2023 which includes a spot Elton John ordered from on his last trip to Glasgow.

Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic

1. El Perro Negro

Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash!

2. Dennistoun Bar-B-Que

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash!

Why not accompany one of their freshly brewed pints with a tasty burger which includes the ‘Drygate Burger’ or their burger of the day.

3. Drygate

Why not accompany one of their freshly brewed pints with a tasty burger which includes the ‘Drygate Burger’ or their burger of the day.

Bloc+ has a great selection of meat, vegan and veggie burgers - if you are looking to grab a deal head here on a Tuesday where you can get a delicious burger for only £4.

4. Bloc+

Bloc+ has a great selection of meat, vegan and veggie burgers - if you are looking to grab a deal head here on a Tuesday where you can get a delicious burger for only £4.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowElton JohnFood