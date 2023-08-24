Today marks National Burger Day and there is no shortage of places in Glasgow to enjoy a tasty burger no matter what your preference may be.
Whether you prefer to keep it simple and go for something classic or fancy something a little bit different, here’s 10 of the best burgers in Glasgow in 2023 which includes a spot Elton John ordered from on his last trip to Glasgow.
1. El Perro Negro
Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic
2. Dennistoun Bar-B-Que
Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash!
3. Drygate
Why not accompany one of their freshly brewed pints with a tasty burger which includes the ‘Drygate Burger’ or their burger of the day.
4. Bloc+
Bloc+ has a great selection of meat, vegan and veggie burgers - if you are looking to grab a deal head here on a Tuesday where you can get a delicious burger for only £4.