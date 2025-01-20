In Pictures: West End pub The Drake has a new owner and a new menu

The Drake has been acquired by Glasgow hospitality group, Merchant Pubs & Bars. It joins a roster of venues including Blackfriars, The Duke’s Umbrella and Barras Art and Design

The Drake, the upstairs Rascal cocktail bar, and restaurant Faim were included in a leasehold listing for the “multi venue licensed premises over two floors” in November. The bar is a cosy neighbourhood bar that has long been popular with locals for its atmosphere and food.

The sale was completed just after the New Year. The new owner has undertaken a small-scale refurbishment of the pub. Back in are the HD television screens with Sky Sports, new artwork has been added to the walls, with a new food menu that continues with the popular Sunday roast.

Area Manager, Greame Moffat said – “We’ve had our eyes on The Drake for a while, as it’s such an iconic pub in Glasgow. When the opportunity arose to acquire it, then it was a no brainer! We’ve refreshed the place, installed new HD TVs, got the sports back as well as an exciting new draught range and food menu. We reopened at the tail end of last week and the feedback from locals has been very encouraging”

The pub now has an extensive draught selection that includes the likes of Birra Moretti, Cruz Campo, Beavertown Neck Oil as well as beers such as Krombacher and Starnberger. In addition to the line up on draught, there is a great wine selection and classic cocktails.

The new look food menu will include pub classics such as sausage and mash and fish and chips. However there are new signatures such as the venison hotdog on a brioche bun with truffle mayo or The Drake bacon mac burger which consists of a smashed angus beef patty, mac and cheese patty, American cheese and streaky bacon.

There will be a two course set menu on a Sunday which will includes all the usual favourites as well as a proper Sunday roast with the choice of roast beef, ham or veggie wellington. The set course Sunday menu is £32.50 for two courses.

The venue will continue to operate Rascal upstairs as a cocktail bar, however were remaining tight lipped on their plans for the rest of the building.

Head of Sales and PR, Courtney Flynn said – “The Drake is a Glasgow institution and we’re super delighted to be able to get going with putting our own stamp on it. Similarly , Rascal has been extremely well received and built an impressive cult following. As for the rest of the building, let’s just say watch this space.”

The Drake is now open everyday from 12pm, serving food until late.

The Drake, 1 Lynedoch Street, Glasgow, G3 6EF

