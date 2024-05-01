In the Neighbourhood: Local restaurant owners on working and living in Shawlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Indian on Skirving Street is a Punjabi, family-run, homestyle restaurant which opened its doors in December 2016. Owner and chef Arjun creates a dining experience from sharing plates with a menu of vegetarian and meat-based dishes.

“When we opened, there wasn't really any Indian restaurants in Shawlands, we saw a gap in the market”, Arjun says. “Our family has been in the hospitality trade for a long, long time and we've had a lot of Indian restaurants. I said to my dad, why don’t we open an Indian restaurant with the type of food that we cook at home?”

“We serve a lot of vegetarian dishes which goes down really well in Shawlands. There’s a huge vegetarian market here. We have a few lamb dishes too. I’m mainly in the kitchen and we have built up a good reputation in the neighbourhood. I’ve a good team behind me now. We’ve become an integral part of the Shawlands dining scene. We’ve added takeaway in the last few years.

“I think Shawlands is really up-and-coming, there are lots of people running their independent businesses, trying to be different. They are trying to create and innovate. We are always trying to do things to keep people entertained and coming back to Shawlands.”

A recent new addition to the neighbourhood is Five March. The West End restaurant’s stylish, seasonal cooking has arrived south of the Clyde with a new home in Phillies of Shawlands.

Phillies, a popular, casual neighbouhood bar, has carved off part of its dining room, for a wee version of Five March with dishes including their cult favourite fried chicken sandwich.

The owner of Five March, Joanna Nethery said “ We are excited to open in Shawlands, having lived here for years, we've been keeping an eye out for the right space and watched the Southside scene explode whilst doing so. We can't believe we're now lucky enough to find a way to join forces with our friends and all-round good guys at Phillies.”

Inside, Five at Phillies can be spotted by the peach walls and plants a plenty, inspired by the flagship Five March restaurant located in Park Circus.

As with the original restaurant, the menu caters to all preferences with a significant section of the menu reserved for vegetarian and vegan plates. Phillies regulars need not worry as the bar will retain its energy and friendly atmosphere. With Phillies, Five and Curious Liquids all under one roof, local can enjoy a dynamic and diverse dining experience.

Laura Hughes, General Manager of Phillies said, “The southside is filled with foodies, and is quickly becoming the place to be for eclectic and interesting food and drink - so I'm excited to help bring the intricate food of Five March to the casual and fun vibe of Phillies.”

Best Cafes and Restaurants in Shawlands

Meet the neighbours as we take a tour of some of the food and drink highlights around Shawlands with a selection of local favourites.

Oro

Owned by the Crolla family, Oro was named one of the top 70 pizzerias in the world by the Italian Government. Visit this stylish Italian restaurant for vibrant dishes like spaghetti Gamberoni with king prawns tossed in white wine and wild chilli or rigatoni all’ Amatriciana with pan-roasted cured pork cheek.

85 Kilmarnock Rd G41 3YR

Cafe Strange Brew

One of Shawlands most popular cafes, and for good reason. Laurie MacMillan’s team at Café Strange Brew are endlessly creative when it comes to dreaming up new brunch dishes to tempt in their customers far and wide. They helped put Shawlands on Glasgow’s neighbourhood food map.

Here you’ll find pancakes piled high with toppings from tropical fruit to chocolate ganache as well as savoury skillets, French toast and plenty of top quality hand-roasted, barista-crafted coffee. Perfect for a weekend treat or midweek catch up. Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie is a fan.

1082 Pollokshaws Rd G41 3XA

Salt & Chilli Oriental

Hong Kong style street food from local TV chef Jimmy Lee. “I live in the area so it’s a neighbourhood that my family and I know well – buzzing with activity and a multicultural community at its heart” Jimmy says. Order a spicy katsu chicken curry, salt and chilli king prawn with jasmine rice – named by Deliveroo as one of the top ten takeaway dishes in the UK – and pulled duck bao buns. The Cantonese restaurant and bar has become a local favourite since they opened two years ago.

67 Kilmarnock Rd G41 3YR

Chawp Pet Noi

Visit for outstanding street food inspired dishes like pad krapao, the most popular dish in Thailand – minced chicken or pork, stir fried with heaps of garlic, chilli, soy sauce, fish sauce and oyster sauce with a handful of holy basil leaves.

1109 Pollokshaws Rd G41 3YG

Glad Cafe

The cafe bar and arts venue is a hub for good times in Shawlands. Go for a quick pastry and coffee, a massive weekend brunch or takeaway pizza for the park.

1006A Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG

Hug Cafe

Start your day with a Hug – full Scottish breakfast, French toast or filled rolls are popular. In the evenings, the bar menu features dishes like Cullen skink, cacio e pepe loaded fries and Chicken Milanese. A cosy, welcoming neighbourhood spot.