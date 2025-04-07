Independent Hyndland neighbourhood cafe suddenly closes its doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cafe have closed their doors in Glasgow’s West End for the final time

Independent Hyndland cafe and bar Jellyhill has announced their sudden closure.

A sign has appeared on the door of the cafe which says: “Dear Friends.

“After many cups of coffee, countless conversation, and unforgettable memories, it’s time for us to say goodbye.

Jellyhill

“Jellyhill is closing its doors, and while this chapter is ending, we are so grateful for the love and support you’ve given us over the years.

“Thank you for being part of our story. We’ll miss you more than words (or lattes) can say.”

