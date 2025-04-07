Independent Hyndland neighbourhood cafe suddenly closes its doors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Independent Hyndland cafe and bar Jellyhill has announced their sudden closure.
A sign has appeared on the door of the cafe which says: “Dear Friends.
“After many cups of coffee, countless conversation, and unforgettable memories, it’s time for us to say goodbye.
“Jellyhill is closing its doors, and while this chapter is ending, we are so grateful for the love and support you’ve given us over the years.
“Thank you for being part of our story. We’ll miss you more than words (or lattes) can say.”
You can find more local restaurant news and recommendations in GlasgowWorld’s Food and Drink section here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.