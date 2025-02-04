Independent Yorkhill coffee shop announces Old Dumbarton Road closure

The coffee and lunch spot opened in Glasgow’s West End three years ago as their seventh location in Scotland

An independent Glasgow West End coffee shop has announced their sudden closure.

Grain and Grind currently have seven other premises across Scotland which includes Battlefield, Strathbungo, Dennistoun, Burnside, Cathcart, Giffnock and Inverness.

Taking to social media, Grain and Grind said: “To all our west end customers we’re really sorry to announce the closure of our Old Dumbarton Road location. We really appreciate all your custom these last few years!

“There will however be something new and exciting coming to the location in spring. Follow Corner Shop for all the updates.

“Thanks Team Grain and Grind.”