Indian restaurant Dishoom to debut haggis breakfast dish when Glasgow location opens

Dishoom reveal breakfast special for new Glasgow city centre restaurant due to open later this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dishoom have introduced two dishes created exclusively for their new Indian restaurant in Glasgow. The hotly anticipated new city centre venue opens on Friday 29 August. In addition to its menu of Bombay comfort food, the Glasgow location will serve a haggis pau – Dishoom’s first and only breakfast special.

The dish is made of spiced specially-made Dishoom pork haggis atop hot, buttered buns, served with a couple of fried eggs, crisp Carluke’s bacon rashers, honeyed chilli chutney, cream cheese and fresh coriander leaves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During lunch and dinner, guests can enjoy lamb chettinad, a rich, slow-cooked Tamil nadu curry with coconut, black pepper, curry leaves and red chillies, served with flaky malabar paratha.

These dishes join the full menu of Dishoom favourites, from the slow-cooked house black daal and crisp okra fries to the classic chicken ruby. Guests can start their day with the famous bacon naan roll, enjoy comforting small plates and grills, or linger into the evening over a feast that captures the spirit of Bombay’s cafés, street stalls and homes.

Dishoom

The bar will serve cocktails, teetotal tipples, chai and coolers, including a Glasgow-only creation: a Dishoom twist on the Rob Roy. This new cocktail combines butter oat fat-washed whisky, sweet vermouth and a house-made currant and sultana liqueur, finished with a shard of honeyed oats.

Dishoom will also continue its Meal for a Meal initiative, donating a meal to a child in need for every meal served. Through partnerships with Magic Breakfast in the UK and The Akshaya Patra Foundation in India, the café supports vital school meal programmes both at home and abroad. To date, over 20 million meals have been gifted, with many more to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pratik Sijapati, head chef at Dishoom Glasgow, said: “We have loved creating dishes that feel right at home in Glasgow, a city with such an incredible heritage for South Asian cuisine. The Haggis Pau offers a playful take on a local classic, while the Lamb Chettinad tells a story of families who carried their recipes from southern India to Bombay. These dishes are our way of saying thank you to Glasgow for welcoming us – and we cannot wait to share them with our guests.”

Dishoom Glasgow officially opens on Friday 29 August, with some availability for walk-ins during its soft launch from 18 August. Reservations are open for breakfast and lunch, and for groups of six or more at dinner.