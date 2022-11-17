Innis & Gunn to give away 5000 free pints when new Glasgow taproom opens

The opening date has been announced.

Innis & Gunn has announced it will be opening its new flagship Brewery Taproom on West Nile Street on November 26.

To celebrate the doors officially opening on Monday, November 28, the brewer is giving away 5,000 pints for free. To get your hands on a free pint, all you need to do is register HERE.

Innis & Gunn is also staging a launch event next Saturday (26 Nov). It’s first come, first served to bag a place with 250 tickets up for grabs - click HERE for more.

How the new Innis & Gunn taproom will look.

All Innis & Gunn guests will get a free pint of award-winning lager on arrival to help kick-start the evening. Plus, revellers will enjoy a packed party with stage performances, exclusive prizes and giveaways, and limited-edition brews on tap. Nibbles will also be served from the taproom’s new Scottish menu.

With 21 rotational taps in total, the new city centre Taproom - Innis & Gunn’s second Glasgow venue to Ashton Lane - is located at 22-24 West Nile Street.

Creating around 40 jobs, the Taproom received planning permission to convert the premises in April of this year with significant investment made into the renovations.

Commenting on the launch, Innis & Gunn founder Dougal Gunn Sharp, said: “West Nile Street’s opening represents the next stage in our Taproom plan. The demand for great beers and great food is there in Glasgow so we’re confident our new city centre premises will be a welcome addition.

“We want to give Glasgow beer and lager lovers the full Innis & Gunn experience so we’re kicking off the celebrations with a party on Saturday 28th followed by our free pint giveaway on Monday, 28th. Come on Glasgow, let’s see how quickly we can get through those 5,000 pints!”