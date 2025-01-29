Inside Egyptian Halls as plan could rescue city treasure derelict for 30 years

The upper floors of the A-listed Union Street halls — by architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson — have been lying empty for decades.

A potential buyer bid for the building but it was not accepted by the current owner, the council understands. Now, councillors are being asked to back an investigation into whether a compulsory purchase order (CPO) should be used.

Officials say there would be a “fair and transparent” process to seek proposals for the repair and reuse of the building if the CPO went ahead.

A council report adds the interested party’s plans include “a new food/restaurant market development on lower floors with a hotel on upper floors”, retaining the existing building and making a “modest” extension to the roof to create more space.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, the council’s convener for built heritage, said: “The Egyptian Halls are an architectural treasure of national importance right in the heart of our city.

“Yet the pursuit of solutions leading to its repair and restoration have dragged on for decades. While there remains no indication of a viable plan coming forward from the building’s owners, the concern is the Halls continue to deteriorate.

“What councillors are being asked is whether the time is right for the city council to look at how we use the CPO powers to acquire the halls.

“CPOs can be lengthy and complex legal processes but this would be the first major step towards the repair and reuse of this beautiful building, bringing part of Glasgow’s heritage back into city life, with so many positive impacts for our city centre.”

The building is owned by two companies — Union Street Developments and Union Street Properties — both run by Dundee businessman Derek Souter and his partners.

Some ground floor shops are currently occupied, including a phone and vape shop. The council would try to help tenants relocate.

Structural engineers have reported the building’s condition is continuing to decline. A defective building notice, requiring repairs to be carried out, is being served on the owners.

Glasgow’s contracts and property committee will be asked to approve an investigation into the use of CPO powers on Thursday,

If the move is backed, a development brief would be produced to evaluate any bids from interested parties. A deliverable proposal could then be selected, with the council promoting a CPO to buy the building for the chosen party.

At any stage, the current owner could sell the property.

