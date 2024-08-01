For 130 years, the Anchor Line was at the forefront of luxury travel with it’s St Vincent Place booking office being the gateway to the world for many Glaswegians. Now in its second act, the Anchor Line’s name is continued on in the form of a restaurant operated by Di Maggios Restaurant Group.

The aim is to continue on the legacy of grandeur and timelessness that the original Anchor Line was known for, as well as creating memories for a new generation of Glaswegians.

We caught up with Tony Conetta, director at DiMaggio Restaurant Group, to talk about the history of the building they now call home and what the Anchor Line name means to them.

1 . The Anchor Line For 130 years, the Anchor Line was the gateway to the world for many Glaswegians from it's St Vincent Place dwellings. Operating from 1855, the merchant shipping company was also a vital employer in Glasgow - with 400-500 people employed on each ship. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack

2 . Troubled waters By 1980, the Anchor Line had fell on troubled waters and close its doors for the last time. The James Miller designed building changed hands for the next 30 years until the DiMaggios Restaurant Group bought the building. However, years of disrepair meant they were a shadow of their former self. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack

3 . Hibernation “Unfortunately, when transport changed and airlines came in it rapidly declined and went into liquidation,” Tony Conetta, director at DRG, explains. “It hibernated for a very long period of time.” | National World Photo: Callum McCormack

4 . Dilapidated “When we took over the building 10 years ago or 15 years ago it was dilapidated, but the Anchor Line had been a fantastic piece of Glasgow history that had been relatively forgotten,” Tony says. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack