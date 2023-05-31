Inside the luxury castle hotel near Glasgow set for a £15 million expansion

Inverlochy Castle Management International has extended its management agreement with Crossbasket Castle, helping support the five-star hotel as it undergoes an ambitious £15m expansion.

ICMI, which manages a portfolio of luxury properties around the world, has overseen the management of the award-winning hotel near Glasgow since it opened in 2015, following a £10m restoration.

As part of the decade-long agreement, Graeme Green has been appointed as managing director of Crossbasket Castle. With over 25 years of experience in hospitality, Graeme most recently spent a decade as general manager of Cromlix Hotel, having previously worked at the five-star Inverlochy Castle and at luxury hotels in the USA.

His role includes overseeing the expansion, which once complete will triple Crossbasket Castle’s capacity. Plans underway include a new 40-bedroom hotel, modern restaurant and events space along with two five-bedroom eco-friendly cottages and two spa cottages each with three dedicated treatment rooms. The first guests are expected to be welcomed in summer 2024.

The expansion of the castle and subsequent extension of ICMI’s management contract signal owners Steve Timoney and Alison Reid-Timoney’s high levels of confidence in Scotland’s top-class tourism and hospitality sectors.

They said: “We’re so pleased to extend our management agreement with ICMI for a further decade. This is reflective of the exemplary support we’ve received over the years, with the team becoming a trusted partner and consultant helping us to breathe new life into the castle, which was once listed on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.

“We can think of no better team to help us embark on the next chapter of Crossbasket Castle’s long-term growth, with the experienced Graeme Green at the helm.”

Norbert Lieder, managing director of Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) said: “We’ve worked closely with Crossbasket Castle since it opened eight years ago, helping to establish its presence among Scotland’s finest locations and ensure an unforgettable experience for all guests.

“We’re extremely proud to continue this successful relationship by extending our agreement for a further ten years and appointing Graeme Green as managing director. Our existing experience coupled with Graeme’s passion and enthusiasm will help transform the castle into a dedicated tourism destination with a variety of activities and experiences available on its doorstep.”

Once complete, the hotel and venue will have capacity for an additional 35,000 visitors each year and provide over 50 jobs for the local area. This is expected to deliver a projected economic boost to the South Lanarkshire economy of £1.2m per annum and establishing the region as a leading tourism destination.

1 . Crossbasket Crossbasket Castle features nine en-suite bedrooms each decorated in a classical style.

2 . Crossbasket The 17th-century castle has been transformed into one of Scotland’s most luxurious hotel and event venues.

3 . Crossbasket The castle grounds include a large stretch of woodland, nature walks and a river featuring waterfalls.

4 . Crossbasket Since opening in 2015, Crossbasket Castle has attracted accolades including Best Newcomer at the Condé Nast Johansens Annual Awards for Excellence and Castle Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards.

Next Page Page 1 of 3